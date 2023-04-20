MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County woman is facing an arson charge after a house fire on the 100 block of McRae Street near Bennettsville.

Heather Marie Knight was arrested Monday in connection with the April 7 incident, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, which said she had been involved in a verbal argument with multiple people that evening and was on trespassing notice.

At the time of the incident, Knight was out of jail on bond on charges of attempted murder and malicious injury to property, the sheriff’s office said. During that incident, which happened in December, Knight allegedly stabbed another woman, broke a TV with a baseball bat and barricaded herself inside a room and reportedly threatened to take her own life multiple times.

Knight was taken to a hospital after the December incident to be treated for her injuries and receive a psychological evaluation, deputies said.

After her latest arrest, Knight was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.