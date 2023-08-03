MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office over the past two days has been conducting a warrant round-up of people who have failed to report for general sessions court and family court, according to deputies.

Those who had outstanding warrants were arrested and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.

Rocky Lee Quick Jr. 32, of Bennettsville, was arrested for a general sessions bench warrant for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Kenneth Lee Jacobs Jr., 31, of McColl, was arrested for a general sessions bench warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm and bench warrant for probate court.

Tracey James Miller, 49, of Bennettsville, was arrested for a general sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for a blue light.

Robert Lee Cain, 49, of Bennettsville, was arrested for a family court bench warrant.

Cleo Morrison Jr. 44, of Blenheim, was arrested for two magistrate court bench warrants for breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Beau Steven Gratia, 45, of Bennettsville, was arrested for second degree domestic violence stemming from an incident on July 17 where Gratia allegedly assaulted a woman in front of a 12-year-old.

Timothy Michael Locklear, 45, of McColl, was arrested for out-of-state warrants, three counts of sex offenses with child by adult, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Trevor Harley Douglas, 20, of Bennettsville, was arrested for failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest.

Michael Allan Armfield, 24, of Clio, was arrested for a general sessions bench warrant for first degree domestic violence.

Daiquari Dante Stanton, 23, of Bennettsville, was arrested for a general sessions bench warrant for pointing and presenting a firearm, breach of peace aggravated in nature, and criminal conspiracy.