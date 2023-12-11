MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro High School band performed Saturday in the city of Bennettsville’s Christmas parade.

86 students participated in the parade, which began at John Corry Road and ended on Fayetteville Avenue.

Courtesy / Carolyn Williams

The Bulldog band has won competitions in the past, including a first-place finish in the Dillon Battle of the Bands in 4A.

They also performed in a halftime show with Benedict College Band of Distinction.

Karalda Perkins is the band director. She values the student’s education before performing, as after-school tutoring is available to help them before they practice.

The band will host a Christmas Musical Extravaganza on Thursday at the Marlboro Civic Center on Clyde Street. The shows will be at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.