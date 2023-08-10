MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Marlboro man was arrested while out on bond for allegedly shooting two people in the Wallace area of Marlboro County after an argument, according to deputies.

Deputies said they were dispatched to McLeod Hospital in Cheraw Thursday at about 9:00 p.m. regarding two people shot with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Upon deputies arrival, it was found that a shooting happened at a home on Warden Lane in Marlboro County after an argument.

An investigation resulted in a search warrant of the home and a firearm and large amounts of narcotics were found. The firearm used in the shooting was located along with other evidence pertaining to the incident, deputies said.

Carlos Antonio Fletcher, 36, was identified as the shooter and Fletcher was out on bond for attempted murder from a shooting that happened last year in Marlboro County.

Deputies said Fletcher wore a GPS ankle monitor and that is how investigators were able to locate Fletcher him and arrest him without incident.

Fletcher was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.