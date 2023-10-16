MCCOLL, S.C., S.C. (WBTW) — McColl Elementary Middle School students are being dismissed at 1:10 p.m. on Monday because of a “major water leak,” the Marlboro County School District said.

The decision to send students home early came after the district was notified about the leak Monday morning after students had arrived for school, the district said.

Bag lunches were provided bag lunches and kept at school for their safety because of parents who had to work, the district said. Bus are taking students home but they will be returned to school if no one is home.

School officials said they have been in contact with McColl town officials for updates on repairs to the main line.

“Marlboro County School District works diligently to maintain the safety of all students, faculty and staff as safety is our top priority,” the district said.

Count on News13 for updates.