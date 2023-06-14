MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of McColl is without a police chief and any certified officers following the departure of Chief Xzavier Williams.

A town official confirmed to News13 on Wednesday that Williams is no longer with the department but would not elaborate on the circumstances. He had been the only certified officer in the department.

News13 has reached out to Mayor George Garner to request more information and a comment but has not heard back. We also have reached out to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which handles training and hiring records for law-enforcement officers.

Williams’ departure comes after News13 reported earlier in June that Williams blamed Garner for the town’s shortage of certified officers.

In a statement at that time, Williams said that Garner was looking to replace him and that “currently, but possibly not for much longer,” he was the only certified officer. He also said that Garner had been a factor in the departure of four officers and that the mayor had taken over hiring duties for the department.

Williams, who was believed to have been the youngest active police chief in South Carolina at 26, took over as chief on Nov. 28.