MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly selling illegal drugs in the McColl area of Marlboro County.

Christopher Obrian Oxendine, 31 of McColl, was arrested Saturday on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine in the second offense and two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

The charges stem from a two-month long investigation into Oxendine for suspicions of him selling methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oxendine was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.