MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A McColl man was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals after a monthlong investigation into the alleged sale of illegal drugs in Marlboro County, according to deputies.

Dylan Shane Johnson, 31, of McColl, was arrested in Gibson, North Carolina, after an investigation launched by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said.

Johnson was arrested on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. He is currently on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asks the community to call with any information regarding the sales of illegal drugs or any other criminal activity.