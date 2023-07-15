MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two teenagers who ran away from AMI Bennettsville alternative school were arrested by Union County deputies, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner.

Turner said the juveniles will face charges in connection to crimes committed in Union County along with the charge of larceny of a motor vehicle in Marlboro County.

The pair will also be charged with escaping from AMI Bennettsville and will be transported to DJJ Columbia where they will await trail, Turner said.

