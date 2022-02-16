Memorial fund created for Marlboro County boy killed in bicycle crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A memorial fund has been created and a funeral scheduled for a 12-year-old Marlboro County boy who was killed in a crash.

Tyrone “Wuzzy/Bubba” Thomas was riding his bike Sunday night in the area of SC 177 and Leviner road when he was hit by a truck. Tyrone’s family has said that he had crossed the highway without anyone knowing, and was hit when he was on his way home.

Tyrone’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cheraw High School gymnasium. He will be buried at White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Financial donations can be mailed to the Tyrone Thomas Memorial Fund, C/O Faith Believers Church, PO Box 1541, Cheraw, S.C., 29520, or dropped off at any First Citizens Bank.

