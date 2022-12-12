MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were accused of flying marijuana into Evans Correctional Institution in Marlboro County via a drone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonine Ferguson, 51, of Columbia, and Steven Allen Washington, 44, of Walterboro, were arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, criminal conspiracy and furnishing contraband to a state inmate or into a state institution or facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday and were asked by officers at the prison to check a nearby area for a suspicious vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Lindsey Park and found Ferguson and Washington inside the vehicle.

Washington had dirt and grass on his shoes and told deputies he “was cheating on his wife and had been walking through the grass,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two handguns, three semi-automatic rifles, walkie talkies, night vision optics, a camouflaged “ghillie” suit and a drone remote control, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ferguson had a handgun in his pocket when he stepped outside of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Ferguson and Washington were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.