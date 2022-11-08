MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Mike Coachman won the Marlboro County School Board Chair race, according to unofficial results.

Coachman defeated Jackie Branch approximately 52% to 48%, according to unofficial results.

Branch was sworn in as chair in January after Larry McNeil was appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County when Charles Lemon was suspended for an alleged incident involving the use of a Taser on an inmate at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The Marlboro County School District also made headlines in 2021 when Superintendent Gregory McCord resigned after it was discovered that he allowed his college fraternity to operate on school property.

News13 is Your Local Election Headquarters.