MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a minivan was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on New Bridge Road near McColl, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 1:25 a.m. near Hayfield Lane when a 2000 Mazda going east on New Bridge Road rolled over “numerous times” after going into the ditch on the left side of the road, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver was the only person in the van and died at the scene, Tidwell said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.