MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was arrested in Connecticut June 8 was returned to Marlboro County Thursday to face a murder charge in connection with a December 2021 shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr., also known as “Razor,” is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in connection with the shooting death of Robert Lee Covington, 37, in Bennettsville.

Covington was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound after deputies responded at about noon on Dec. 14 to a home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville.

He was arrested June 8 by the East Hartford Police Department as a fugitive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marshall will have a court hearing Thursday on the charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Adrian Ingram, 34, of Bennettsville, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Larry Debarge Fields, 35, of Cheraw, was arrested June 2 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, East Hartford Connecticut Police and the Connecticut State Police for assistance in the investigation.