BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte man is behind bars himself after trying to toss of football of contraband into a federal detention facility, according to deputies.

Terrance Lee Pearson, Jr., 26, has been booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and trespassing. He has received a $20,000 surety bond.

Authorities said that he was arrested on Thursday after deputies were asked to respond to the Federal Correctional Institution in Bennettsville. Prison officials told deputies that a person was trying to throw contraband over the prison fence.

Pearson was found with a football that had cell pones, cell phone charges, tobacco and marijuana stuffed inside it, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The prison is a medium-security facility for male inmates.