MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is wanted after another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Nyshawn Jermaine Miles. Miles is from Wallace. He faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful conduct toward a child in connection with the shooting.

In a press release, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before midnight on Pegues Circle in the Wallace area.

Investigators say there was a verbal altercation at a home on Pegues Circle that led to a physical fight.

Deputies say Miles retrieved a gun and shot at multiple people at the home. They say children were also present at the time of the shooting.

The person injured was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The case is under investigation.

Anyone who has any information about Miles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.