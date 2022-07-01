MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — “Operation Happy Holidays” in Marlboro County netted nearly a dozen arrests Friday morning, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The people arrested ranged in age from 19 to 54 and were wanted for various crimes ranging from assault, weapon and drugs charges.

Michael Kellen Jacobs, 39, of McColl, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, and trafficking more than 10 grams of meth.

Michael Lee Beavers, 38, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear for disorderly conduct.

Jarick Jaleek Thomas, 27, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with a general sessions bench warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Terry Keoffa Drayton Jr., 35, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with a general sessions bench warrant for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and malicious injury to property.

Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, 19, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy, and assault by mob.

Thomas Pegues, 34, of McColl, was charged with failure to appear for breach of peace.

Charlotte Seagraves Creel, 49, of McColl, was charged with a general sessions bench warrant for possession of meth.

James Kevin Driggers “Bubba”, 34, of McColl, was arrested and charged with a general sessions bench warrant for first-degree domestic violence.

Charles Anthony Quick, 54, of McColl, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Two other people were arrested on family court bench warrants.