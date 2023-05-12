BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Parents were informed of an “incident regarding a weapon” Friday at Bennettsville Primary School, according to the district.

The notice sent to parents said no one was harmed and the incident was handled quickly.

“The priority of Bennettsville Primary School is always the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. This notification is to inform parents of an incident regarding a weapon which occurred on the morning of May 12, 2023. Due to the quick action of faculty and staff members, the incident was handled immediately with no harm or injury. Thank you to the staff and law enforcement for their assistance and cooperation to maintain safety as a top priority at Bennettsville Primary School.”

The district didn’t provide more details when asked by News13, but Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said a gun was found in the school.

Miller stressed that parents and gun owners need to be more responsible and ensure that they’re kept away from children. He said the department is doing everything it can to get to the bottom of the situation and hold those responsible accountable.

No other details were immediately available.