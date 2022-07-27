MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:34 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 912 west of Bennettsville, troopers said.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla was headed east across Highway 9 when the driver hit a person who was walking north on Highway 9, troopers said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.