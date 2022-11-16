MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Nov. 9 crash with a tractor-trailer in Marlboro County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the intersection of Hebron Dunbar Road and Dunbar Highway, SCHP said. The person was taken to the hospital after the crash and died on Friday.
According to the highway patrol, the 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on Dunbar Highway when a 2015 Nissan sedan going east on Hebron Dunbar Road tried to cross the highway. The tractor-trailer hit the driver’s side of the Nissan.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.