MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.