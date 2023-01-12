MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details were immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.
