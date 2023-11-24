MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after an argument led to someone being stabbed on Thanksgiving evening at a town park in McColl, police said.

Police Chief Bob Hale said officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the area of Winnance Avenue and 406 South Main Street. When they arrived, they found a person with severe lacerations from an apparent stabbing.

Officers helped the person until Marlboro County EMS arrived and took them to an undisclosed medical facility. They were in stable condition, police said.

According to the police, an argument involving the victim and their assailant escalated and ended with the stabbing. The assailant then fled the scene in an unknown direction by an unknown means before law enforcement arrived.

Hale said officers were given information about the suspect assailant and are currently working to confirm that information.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator C. Bulusan of the McColl Police Department at 843- 523-5223 or 843-479-9999. You can remain anonymous.

