BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was arrested Friday morning in connection with a double shooting in Bennettsville that left two people injured, according to Bennettsville police Lt. Shawn Lucas.

The shooting happened Saturday night, but police have not provided a location for where it occurred. The victims are in stable condition, police said.

The juvenile will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Lucas said. Another person, Jerry Jenkins, was previously arrested and faces the same charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are pending, Lucas said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

