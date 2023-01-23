MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold near Bennettsville, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy Express located at 336 Highway 9 West, the release reads.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 5, 14, 19, 46, and 64, according to the release. The Powerball number was 22.

Powerball players could win the $502 million jackpot in Monday night’s drawing. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m., exactly one hour before the drawing.