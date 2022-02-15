Principal, administration at Marlboro County High School won’t be offered renewed contracts

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Principal and administrative staff at Marlboro County High School won’t be offered the ability to renew their contracts at the end of this school year.

Jamane Watson, the principal of Marlboro County High School, confirmed Tuesday he was told Friday the district was “looking to go in a different direction.”

Watson was hired as the principal in the summer of 2020. At that time, former Superintendent Gregory McCord said, “Finding someone to lead the high school who knows this community was important to me and our staff. Having grown up here, Dr. Watson is committed to ensuring that students receive the best education possible.”

Watson also said his administrative team, two assistant principals and a career and technical Education director were similarly called into a meeting Monday, and were told they also would not be offered renewed contracts at the end of the school year.

They were told the reason was the new principal should be able to pick out his or her own administrative team.

The current administrative team will be allowed to reapply for their current positions, and will be offered teaching contracts, according to Watson.

Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said, “I can confirm that we are in the process of reviewing administrative positions for the 22’-23’ academic year. At the appropriate time we will inform the media and public of any administrative changes.”