BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A problem with discolored water in Bennettsville’s has been resolved, the city said on its Facebook page.

The city said the pumps at the Lyalls Street Water Treatment facility have been flushed and THAT some businesses and residents are noticing clear water again.

On Wednesday, the city said the problem was caused by an electrical problem with a pump at the Lyalls Street facility. The city said it kept shutting on and off stirring up soils in the area.

Residents are encouraged to call 843-479-9001 or email info@bennettsvillesc.com with any questions or immediate concerns.