MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development.

Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to be closed for two to three days.

The crossings scheduled to be closed are pictured below:

Courtesy: Southern Commercial Development

No additional information was immediately available.