MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District on Friday released a nearly minute-long surveillance video showing a fight at the county’s high school and an assistant principal jumping in to break it up.

The assistant principal was injured while trying to separate the students involved in the fight, the district said in a news release.

News13 aired a short cellphone video Thursday night that was taken by a student that showed only the assistant principal with his arms arm around the student’s neck.

The video released Friday by the district shows more of the incident as it unfolded.

The video shows the assistant principal scuffling with the student and then pinning him against a table with his arm around the student’s neck as another student tries to continue the fight. Eventually, the second student is pulled away and another person intervenes to help the assistant principal remove the student from the area.

The video also showed the fighting breaking out when the student who was pinned against the table punched another student.

The district released the following statement Friday morning:

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is the number one priority of Marlboro County School District. On yesterday, in an effort to protect student safety and the students who were fighting, the assistant principal separated the students who were fighting to prevent harm to other students.

“While trying to separate the students, the assistant principal was injured. When assistance arrived, the assistant principal held one student down because he continued to go after the other student.”

The district’s statement also said: “Marlboro County School District works diligently to maintain student safety; however, there are unintended consequences for students make poor choices.”