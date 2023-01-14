MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died in Marlboro County after striking a ditch and overturning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday on Adamsville Road about 1/2 a mile east of Tatum, the SCHP said.
A 1981 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Adamsville Road ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the SCHP.
The driver, who died from injuries at the scene, was identified as a 73-year-old from Cheraw. The driver’s name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.