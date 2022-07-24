MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three other people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting at a nightclub in Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil.

Deputies were called at about 2:30 a.m. to The Spot Bar & Lounge nightclub on Highway 15-401 East near Bennettsville, according to the sheriff’s office. A photo from a News13 crew on scene shows at least 20 evidence markers scattered throughout the parking lot. One of the markers has the number 71 on it.

A News13 crew on scene said more evidence markers are scattered in the back of the lot.

McNeil said no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released on Monday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-5606 or 843-479-1111 and ask for Investigator Clay Anderson.