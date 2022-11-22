MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of Craig Circle in Marlboro County, MCSO said.

The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and silver/black reflective Jordan’s, according to MCSO. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds.

No additional details, including the boy’s name, were released.

Anyone with information on the boy’s location is asked to contact investigator Amanda Hill at 843-897-4806.