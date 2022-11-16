MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic safety checkpoint resulted in the seizure of two guns and multiple drug charges, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Thursday in the McColl area of Marlboro County, deputies said. The exact location of the incident was not released.

Sgt. Billy Stubbs with the MCSO said this was an effort to reduce crime in Marlboro County.

No additional information was immediately available.