MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone in Marlboro County has been allegedly impersonating the sheriff’s office via telephone, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

People have reported receiving phone calls where an individual is requesting money from them to be paid directly to the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office said.

Courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office will never contact our citizens and request for money in any form (cash, card, money order, etc.) to be brought directly to our Office,” the MCSO said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to record any information they are given and to immediately report the incident by calling 911.

“We appreciate you all and want to make you all aware of this scenario and how to avoid it,” the MCSO said in a statement.