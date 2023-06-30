MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Six people were arrested for allegedly distributing illegal drugs in Marlboro County, deputies said.

The special operation into illegal drug sales began Tuesday and six suspects were investigated for months before they were arrested, deputies said.

Charles Edward McArthur “Duke”, 51 of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine second offense and two counts of distribution of meth second offense.

Ricky Lee Allen, 61, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with distribution of Oxycodone.

Willie Graves Sr., 72 of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth.

Davon Jamar Gurley “DJ”, 32 of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

Cari Nicole Lowery, 31 of Bennettsville, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine and Marcus Chermaine Johnson, 26 of Bennettsville was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Johnson was also wanted by Scotland County at the time of his arrest for kidnapping and strangulation.

All of the suspects were transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking on their charges and will have bond hearings with the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office, deputies said.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they continue to pursue and investigate all persons that choose to illegally sell drugs in Marlboro County.

The department also thanked the citizens of Marlboro County for calling with tips and information into locations and persons suspected of selling illegal drugs.