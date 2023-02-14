BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has declined to press charges against a Bennettsville police officer after an investigation into an alleged use-of-force incident, Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller told News13.

The alleged incident happened in January. Miller said contacting SLED for various issues is standard protocol.

“We’re in the situation we’re in across the country. We need to be better [as law enforcement in general],” Miller said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry [by requesting SLED when necessary].”

Miller said the officer involved in the incident was cleared and is back on duty.