MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The State Law Enforcement Division’s arson team along with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘suspicious’ house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office along with the Brightsville Fire Department responded to Highway 38 north near Bennettsville in reference to a suspicious house fire.

Courtesy: Brightsville Fire Department

Courtesy: Brightsville Fire Department

Courtesy: Brightsville Fire Department

Courtesy: Brightsville Fire Department

Upon initial examination of the structure, investigators said they requested assistance from the SLED arson team to assist.

Investigators were provided with information that led to possible person(s) of interest and investigators were able to locate the suspected individual(s).

Deputies said the structure was a total loss and no one was inside of the residence.

Additional details will be released later as the investigation continues.

