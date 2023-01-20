BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a use-of-force incident involving a Bennettsville police officer.
Police Chief Kevin Miller confirmed SLED’s involvement in the incident, which happened earlier in January. He said it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate these kinds of allegations.
No additional information about the incident was immediately available.
