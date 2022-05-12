MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man allegedly assaulted a man with a sword Wednesday near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Emmanuel Singleton, 45, of Cheraw, was arrested and charged in reference to the assault, according to deputies. He was taken into custody near Tatum and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. If he posts bond he will be required to wear GPS monitoring, deputies said.
Deputies were called Wednesday to a home on Hickory Grove Road for the assault. The victim was taken to an out-of-state hospital to have surgeries for his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other information was immediately available.