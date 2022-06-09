MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies announced a third arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in December 2021.

Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr., 30, of Cheraw, was arrested Wednesday in East Hartford, Connecticut, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He will be charged with murder and other offenses.

Sheriff’s deputies found Robert Lee Covington Jr., 37, of Bennettsville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound after responding at about noon on Dec. 14 to a home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Adrian Ingram, 34, of Bennettsville, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Larry Debarge Fields, 35, of Cheraw, was arrested June 2 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605 and ask to talk with Investigator Clay Anderson.