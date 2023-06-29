MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A special operation on illegal drug sales is underway in Marlboro County, deputies said.

According to Chief Deputy Larry Turner, the operation is happening all throughout Marlboro County and people who have outstanding arrest warrants due to illegal drug sales are being arrested.

Turner said several people have already been arrested in connection with the investigation and that number is expected to increase.

Turner said additional details will be released Friday.

