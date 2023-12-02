BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Bennettsville that left a man injured Thursday night, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller.

Miller said the suspects name will not be released until the investigation is complete.

“We want to make sure the investigation is complete before the department releases all person or person(s) involved in the incident,” Miller said.

The condition of the man injured in the shooting was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.