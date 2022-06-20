MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –An SUV driver was killed Sunday night when the vehicle overturned in a ditch on Airport Road in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. near Crank Circle when a 2007 Toyota SUV going east went off over the left side of the road and overturned in a ditch, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

No additional information was immediately available.

