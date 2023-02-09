BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police.

Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said.

Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence related to the case. The alleged incident happened on Feb. 1.

News13 has reached out to the Marlboro County School District to get an update on Williams’ status with the district but has not heard back.

