MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire that destroyed a storage shed at McColl Elementary School appears to have been started by someone smoking marijuana near some bales of pine straw outside the building, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire happened on May 20, and authorities on Monday charged a 14-year-old with arson in the case, the sheriff’s office said. The teen’s name will not be released because of their status as a juvenile.

According to the sheriff’s office, the building in the rear of the school was used to store sports equipment and other items for school sports activities.

After the fire, deputies requested help with the investigation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, whose investigators determined that the fire was an arson.

No additional information was immediately available.