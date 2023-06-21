MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of McColl has a new police chief to replace Xzavier Williams, who resigned on June 12 amid a dispute with the mayor about the work environment.

The town announced the hiring of Bob Hale as its new chief in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Hale brings 16 years of experience and a law-enforcement legacy to the Marlboro County community. His grandfather, Lt. Leonard Frazier, retired from the Bennettsville Police Department where he served for 39 years, according to his obituary.

The town’s Facebook post said Hale has “a devotion to protect and serve the citizens of McColl” and that the town is looking “forward to great things to come.”