BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial for a man accused of killing a Bennettsville mother and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017 has been delayed until January 2023, according to 4th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.

Jejuancey Harrington‘s trial was initially scheduled for July 5. The trial was delayed due to scheduling conflicts, according to Redmond.

Redmond said he couldn’t provide any other details due to an order barring extrajudicial statements.

Harrington was charged in connection with the deaths of Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery.

According to the arrest warrant, Harrington robbed Ella Lowery, after stabbing her multiple times. Law enforcement agents obtained video footage from New Bridge Road in McColl that places Harrington near an abandoned home where “personal belongings of Ella Lowery were found after the murder.”

The warrant also details how Harrington killed the young girl after kidnapping her from her home. Harrington placed Iyana Lowery’s body in a remote pool of water off New Bridge Road in McColl, where she was discovered. Harrington “transported [Iyana] in a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse,” where Iyana’s DNA was found in the trunk of the car, the warrant reports.

Arrest warrants show Harrington’s DNA was found on a cigarette located at the home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville where Ella Lowery’s body was located. Forensic testing also shows Iyana Lowery’s DNA was found inside Harrington’s vehicle.