MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested Sunday on meth trafficking charges, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Purvis Jr. and Donald Gurley were both charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, deputies said. They were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to the area of Evans Correctional Institution about a drone flying near the facility, deputies said.

The correctional officers at the facility told deputies they saw a drone fly to the back of the prison, and they walked around the facility to see if anything was dropped.

Deputies said they completed a perimeter check of the building as well and found a car driving down the road.

Given the time of the car passing and the proximity to the incident, deputies decided to conduct a lawful traffic stop, where they found a crystal-like substance between the driver’s seat and the center console inside the vehicle.

The crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine weighed 12.6 grams, elevating the charges from possession to trafficking, deputies said.

The driver was identified as Purvis, who deputies confirmed to be wanted out of Georgia. Gurley was identified as the passenger.