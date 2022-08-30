MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said.

U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry Turner.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.