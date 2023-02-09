MARLBORO COUNTY. S.C. — A judge in Marlboro County began hearing testimony Thursday morning in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017.

News13 has a reporter in the courtroom and is livestreaming the proceedings in the video player above this story.

Jejuancey Harrington is accused of killing Ella Lowery and kidnapping and killing her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery. According to warrants, Harrigton robbed Ella Lowery and stabbed her multiple times.

Circuit Judge Michael Nettles is conducting a bench trial in the case, meaning there is no jury. Prosecutors said Harrington recently waived his right to a jury trial in an agreement that removed the death-penalty option if he is convicted.

Only one witness is expected to testify on Thursday, the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said. The witnesses’ testimony was scheduled in advance of Monday’s start date for the trial because the person was not available next week.

The trial had been scheduled to start with jury selection on Feb. 6 but was pushed back a week after the agreement. The solicitor’s office said prosecutors talked to the victims’ family before signing off on the agreement.

According to an arrest warrant, law enforcement agents obtained video footage from New Bridge Road in McColl that places Harrington near an abandoned home where “personal belongings of Ella Lowery were found after the murder.”

The warrant also details how Harrington killed the young girl after kidnapping her from her home. Harrington placed Iyana Lowery’s body in a remote pool of water off New Bridge Road in McColl, where she was discovered. Harrington “transported [Iyana] in a 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse,” where Iyana’s DNA was found in the trunk of the car, the warrant indicated.

Arrest warrants also show that authorities found Harrington’s DNA on a cigarette at the home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville where Ella Lowery’s body was found. Forensic testing also showed that Iyana Lowery’s DNA was inside Harrington’s vehicle.

