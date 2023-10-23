MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — McColl Elementary Middle School will have an e-learning day on Monday because of a water main break in the town, the Marlboro County School District said.

It will also be a remote workday for staff members, the district said. Students will have access to assignments through Google Classroom, and staff members will be available online to provide assistance.

Parents are asked to check their child’s Google Classroom for teachers’ office hours.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district said in a news release. “We will provide an update as soon as we are able to do so. Thank you for your understanding.”